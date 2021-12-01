

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 54.5.



That's up from 53.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



This signaled the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since January 2018, and the tenth consecutive month of overall growth.



The improvement in operating conditions stemmed from a second successive rise in production volumes in November, and at the fastest pace since April. Firms often attributed this to improved orders, particularly in the production of inputs and intermediate goods. That said, growth was held back slightly by reports of difficulties in sourcing and receiving raw materials.



