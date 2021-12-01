LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is excited to announce it is adding ALTCOIN RADAR to its CryptoHawk trading tools. This represents the third feature expansion for CryptoHawk in addition to LONG-SHORT INDICATORS for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and TREND WATCH for select high-value market cap coins.The AI-driven ALTCOIN RADAR lists the top 100 Altcoins that meet two essential criteria:1) The coin is available on a credible cryptocurrency trading platform; and,2) The coin is monitored for attributes that give it some likelihood of a near-term significant price increase.The top monitored coins are listed in order of their Coin Momentum Score. The Altcoin Radar separates the coins into two lists. One list showcases "blipping" coins on the radar, that Altcoin Radar indicates as having the highest likelihood of rising in the market. The other list is continuously being monitored for changes in coin momentum. When applying and testing our new AI feature, we detected the early rise of both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.The CryptoHawk AI engine adds a considerable level of additional social media and crypto industry data. By combining these data sources for Altcoin Radar, traders will gain higher confidence in our predictions.Combining all three of CryptoHawk's predictive tools makes CryptoHawk a very complete and powerful AI system compared to any similar tools available in the market today. It also allows traders to move through three different trading styles depending on their appetite. These include:1) Long-Short Indicators - Day Trading2) Trend Watch - Swing Trading3) Altcoin Radar - Spot TradingAltcoin Radar offers a radical departure from predictive AI models that require historical financial and seasonal Big Data. The CryptoHawk AI engine's ability to analyze real-time momentum and attitude allows more recent cryptocurrencies to be monitored. This breakthrough makes the CryptoHawk AI solution appealing to a broader audience seeking gains from sudden, or even unexpected, runs.DigiMax is also a customer of its own AI services. DigiMax has invested Cdn $1 million into the DigiMax Growth Fund and it manages a similar amount in its own trading account. The goal in both of these investments is to use CryptoHawk tools to earn a targeted 10% or more per month while keeping overall volatility of the total investment low. To date, these goals have been sporadically achieved even though every trade is not a winner.Where Do We Go From Here- With the evolved suite of CryptoHawk predictive services, DigiMax can leverage more of its relationships with collaboration partners to broaden the CryptoHawk user base.- With CryptoHawk offering a wider selection of trading insight options, crypto trader novices and enthusiasts will be empowered and incentivized to share their success, strategies and build communities that will further and organically grow our user base.- The Company plans to introduce a "freemium" version of CryptoHawk when it launches the mobile app to allow users to experience the value of our predictive indicators while incentivizing conversion of freemium users to paid subscription services.- The Company will get more involved in large gaming events as a sponsor and participant to increase awareness of its targeted user communities.- The Commodity Fund and B2B Commodity App will be available at the beginning of next year.- Throughout 2021 the Company has invested in research and growing its AI engineering and software development team to improve and maintain our suite of AI products. With our solutions reaching feature maturity, the Company can leverage its resources and apply them to new opportunities and new vertical markets seeking to augment their business and insight through AI.- With a 2021 resource and solution ramp-up, the Company's 2022 roadmap includes an agile data science and AI engineering team dedicated to improving the AI engine performance and solutions of its existing products. Going forward, the Company's distinctive and competitive AI approach is rooted in detecting and harnessing the evolution of emerging market opportunities that can be disrupted through early recognition and prediction of social patterns that point to superior and reliable gains.About DigiMaxDigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology Company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. About DigiMaxDigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology Company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's future plans, expectations and objectives.Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Source: DigiMax Global Inc