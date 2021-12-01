Digital Transformation Leader, Deepak Keni, joins Vymo as Chief Customer Officer to drive Sales & Distribution Excellence in Asia

Mr. Keni has held multiple senior leadership positions such as EVP, Head of IT and Digital Transformation & held board representations supporting organisations in driving growth, transformation and change in various sectors, including BFSI, Telecom, ITES, and Public Sector.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting veteran, Deepak Keni, joins Vymo, the US-headquartered Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for premier financial institutions, as Chief Customer Officer. An Executive Vice President and Head of IT and Digital Transformation, Deepak has enabled digital transformation for Fortune 500 organizations globally in Business Technology management consulting services and Sales. Vymo has achieved record growth post-2020 and the appointment is a "commitment to deliver real business outcomes from digital transformation projects in Asia."

"I'm delighted to join Vymo as it continues to strengthen its position as the default choice for sales and distribution excellence among large enterprises," says Deepak on his appointment. "These are exciting and challenging times, and digital transformation will enable growth and business transformation for most organizations in a shorter period of time, supporting a strong competitive market position."

As global financial institutions such as AIA, Sunlife, Generali, and more sign multi-country deals with Vymo to digitize their sales & distribution practices, Deepak will drive the next phase of growth by building breakthrough customer experiences. He will report to Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo, "Over the last two years, Asia has become one of our key strategic markets for expansions. As economies are opening up with a key focus on digitalization, we want to deliver platinum standards of sales excellence to accelerate their digital transformation programs. I am excited to welcome Deepak on board to deliver customer delight and support our growing community."

Vymo has rapidly expanded its operations in Asia on the back of its growing user base in the region. Having hired more than 200 people across sales, solutioning, and engineering, it has set up regional offices in Indonesia, Vietnam & Japan. Vymo is building end-to-end cloud solutions for banks & insurance companies to bring cutting-edge intelligence & data computing to improve seller efficiencies & customer experiences. Some of Vymo's notable customers include AXA, AIA, FE Credit, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali & HDFC Bank.

About Vymo

Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com ) is the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions around the globe trusted by over 250,000 salespeople across 60+ global enterprises such as Berkshire, Aflac, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through mobility, insights, and industry playbooks.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.getvymo.com .

Useful Resources

Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/9saePnvir4M

Explore the Vymo platform- https://www.getvymo.com/request-a-demo/

Download logo - https://goo.gl/i6sEpi

Media Contact

Gunjan Saha

Media Relations

pr@getvymo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699457/Deepak_Keni.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg