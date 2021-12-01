

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector logged a slower growth in November, data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 59.9 in November from 62.1 in October. Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



The latest figure signaled the slowest overall improvement in Irish manufacturing business conditions since March.



The survey showed that growth rates for output, new orders, employment and purchasing all eased since October, but remained strong overall. Supply chains remained under severe pressure, though there was evidence of less disruption compared with October.



On the price front, data showed that input price inflation was the second-fastest ever, leading to a record increase in factory gate prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de