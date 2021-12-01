BitMEX EARN offers up to 100% APR on Tether for early adopters

Global cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX announced the launch of BitMEX EARN. This interest-bearing product offers the highest annual percentage rate (APR) of all public Earn products.

This table comparison is accurate as of 30 November 2021 at 12 PM HKT/4AM UTC and assumes the highest APR.

The product rewards users who subscribe their funds for a set period with an interest payout, ranging from 14 100% APR. Furthermore, BitMEX EARN is the only product of its type in the market that is 100% insurance fund backed. All payouts are guaranteed by the BitMEX insurance fund one of the largest funds in the industry.

The first cryptocurrency available on BitMEX EARN is Tether (USDT ERC-20). BitMEX customers who subscribe to the product before 7 December 2021 can subscribe to an early bird offer to earn up to a 100% APR on Tether for deposits up to USDT 1,000 per user and up to 14% APR for deposits up to USDT 100,000 per user. More details on BitMEX EARN can be found here.

Alexander Höptner, Chief Executive Officer at BitMEX, said: "BitMEX EARN allows anyone to easily generate a double-digit return much higher than the rates you'll get with TradFi products. Our EARN products' APR far outpaces what's offered on other crypto platforms, whose headline rates on similar products are usually tied to unattainable staking requirements. We've also streamlined our subscription process, making this a product that appeals to all kinds of traders not just the pros."

BitMEX EARN is part of its ambitious business transformation, known as its 'Beyond Derivatives' strategy. BitMEX is adding five new global business segments (Spot, Brokerage, Custody, Information Products, and Academy) after having launched a rigorous user verification and compliance programme in 2020. In January 2021, BitMEX announced the completion of its user verification programme, which made BitMEX one of the largest crypto derivatives exchanges to have a fully verified active user base. BitMEX EARN follows the company's introduction of USDT for margin and settlement on perpetual swaps in November 2021.

BitMEX EARN launches on 1 December 2021, with subscriptions open for the first two products until 7 December 2021 (or until fully subscribed). To subscribe or learn more, visit the BitMEX EARN webpage.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a trading platform that offers investors access to the global digital currency financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

