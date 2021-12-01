- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling and Petrogas North Sea have agreed to exercise the previously agreed exclusive option to employ the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient to drill an appraisal well at the Birgitta field in the UK sector of the North Sea.
- • The contract is expected to commence in end-2021, in direct continuation of the rig's current work scope
- • The contract has an estimated duration of 60 days and a value of approximately USD 5.4 million
