Vizolution and Grant Thornton Offer Digital Transformation to the Financial Services Sector

Online customer experience specialist Vizolution has teamed up with business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP to provide a digital transformation solution for the financial services sector

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new offering will help organisations such as banks and insurance providers to move more of their services online so that customers do not need to visit a branch.

With the number of UK bank branches continuing to fall, the convenience of online alternatives is often restricted by overly complex processes.

But by enhancing and streamlining digital customer journeys, some of the services currently only available face-to-face can be replicated online, saving time and money. For example, mortgage and loan applications and wealth management are services that will typically benefit.

The collaboration will combine Vizolution's leading technology and experience idn simplifying complex customer journeys with Grant Thornton's advisory expertise in digital transformation, data and analytics, automation and RegTech.

Graeme Ventris, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Partnerships, Vizolution, said: "The combination of today's tough economic climate and evolving customer expectations has increased the pressure on businesses to deliver more effective, efficient, and economical customer journeys. But it has also delivered an opportunity for major brands to differentiate themselves in the eyes of their customers and drive a return to profitability.

"This exciting collaboration aligns Grant Thornton's deep expertise in Digital Transformation with Vizolution's market leading technology to accelerate our collective ability to help financial services organisations simplify complex journeys, reduce costs, elevate customer experience, and dramatically improve journey completions."

Niresh Rajah, Head of Data, RegTech and Digital Assurance Practice, Grant Thornton UK LLP, added: "The global pandemic has intensified the existing challenge for many financial services businesses of their reliance on face-to-face interactions for many more complex services. While take up of online offerings is increasing, the level of sophistication in the sales, service and support capabilities to assist customers on a provider's digital channels can differ significantly.

"To support our financial services clients and their end customers, we are committed to making the remote experience as good, and as seamless, as if it were face-to-face. Our new, unique proposition with Vizolution will remove this hurdle and allow companies to expand, make more efficient and humanise their customers' digital experience. It will also help financial services companies improve their Net Promoter Scores and reduce complaints through greater engagement and simplifying customer journeys."

