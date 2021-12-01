XGIMI Ltd.: XGIMI Has The Perfect Projector For Everyone In Your Life This Holiday Season

A projector is the perfect gift for cinephiles and, really, anyone that enjoys movies and TV! Use our guide to pick the best XGIMI projector for anyone on your gift list

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI LIMITED, asks the tough question this Fall: What if your next TV wasn't a TV? It turns out that using projectors as a primary home TV is becoming a hot trend in 2021 and XGIMI projectors make it easier than ever. Many families are rushing to grab a home portable projector to equip their living room in the new year. But with so many choices, where does one even start? If you are starting to feel the stress of the holiday crunch, don't worry - XGIMI is here to take the stress out of your holiday gift shopping. Check out our projector buying guide below and find the perfect XGIMI projector for anyone on your gift list this holiday season.

Best Projector for Moms - Halo

The Halo projector is our top choice for moms because of its ease of use and portability. The Halo projector comes with full 1080p resolution with 800 ANSI Lumens, making it 225% clearer than mainstream 720p projectors. The Halo offers approximately +/- 40 degree vertical and horizontal manual keystone correction and autofocus. This feature sharpens the clarity of the output so that the projection is crystal clear with minimal calibration or setup. Halo has access to over 5000+ apps through its Android TV UI and Google Play store, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Mom will be able to take the projector anywhere, including outdoors, due to an excellent built-in battery that allows for 2 hours of play time on a 150" screen. Grab moms here at 10% off + Free tripod through 12/14.

Best Projector for Movie Lovers - HORIZON Pro

The HORIZON Pro is for the most discerning of movie lovers who want the ultimate viewing experience in their movie projector. This is a premium option for serious movie buffs. HORIZON Pro offers true 4K technology with 3840 X 2160 4K standard resolution with over eight million pixels and ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens. The audio is powered by booming dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers with DTS HD and DTS Studio sound and Dolby Digital compatibility. This model is unique in offering an advanced image engine and 60Hz MEMC super-smooth motion compensation. This is a premium feature not found on many devices. The HORIZON Pro also comes packed with HDR10 x HLG lifelike color formatting and AI Brightness Adjustment. The HORIZON Pro comes with a free desktop stand pro through 12/14.

Best Projector for Parents - Elfin

For parents who want a high-quality experience with content control for their families, the Elfin is a great choice. Elfin offers advanced features for parents such as a wide projection display, Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology, and Dolby Compatibility. Parents can control material viewed by their families using the integrated Android TV 10.0. The Elfin also offers 1080P FHD resolution for a clear visual display. Its system has Intelligent Screen Adaption technology that allows for automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance. This makes setup fast and easy for almost any user (even the tech uninitiated).The screen can project up to 150 inches. This allows for ample brightness and good contrast even in dark settings. The system is also able to project out to a 60-80" view under natural light. From 12/1 -12/14 only buy your parents the Elfin Mini Projector at 6% off + free 3D glasses.

Best Projector for Dads - AURA 4K UST

If you are searching for a gift for Dad, the first place to look is the Ultra-Short Throw Aura laser TV. Dads will love the premium Aura for its crystal clear video display, gaming integrations, and HDMI and USB compatibility. The Aura projector offers ultra-short-throw technology, meaning that it can squeeze into a small space and project up to 100 inches with only 8 inches of space. This makes it ideal for anywhere from Dad's workspace to the main living room. The unit is packed with 4K and HDR10 resolutions, and can project up to a final screen size of 150" for larger living units. The Aura is rounded out with dual 15W Harman-Kardon speakers. This will be more than sufficient for most man caves and can provide a premium experience for Dad in group viewing settings. If Dad has an Android, he can connect directly to the Android TV user interface and get started right away using the built-in streaming services.

Best Projector for Brothers - MoGo Pro+

For brothers who like exploring the outdoors, this is the perfect unit for travel, and it doubles just as well as a standard apartment projector. Brothers can cast any device to the projector or use it as a home entertainment unit or study aid. All you need to do is set it down on a table or other surface, and the device will automatically calibrate in just a few seconds using autofocus and keystone correction. MoGo Pro+ comes equipped with a tiny adjustable stand on the bottom surface as well for extra stability. The MoGo Pro+ is small enough to be portable and is an excellent choice for outdoor trips or vacations and also allows for casting from Android devices, Windows computers, or Chromebooks. Your brother will be able to cast his favorite movies and TV shows, along with music, games, sports, and more, all from his local device. The MoGo Pro+ is available at 10% off + Free Carry Case until 12/14.

Whoever you are shopping for, there is a perfect XGIMI projector for them that is waiting to be discovered. Whether you are looking for a high quality precision image, booming room-filling sound, or customization and parental controls, XGIMI has the right home projector for your loved one this holiday season. The Halo, AURA, Elfin, MoGo Pro, MoGo Pro+, and HORIZON Pro are all available as holiday gifts and selling fast. Make sure to grab yours today before the holiday crunch hits!

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, EISA Best Buy Product and Good Design Award 38 times.

Media Contact:

Cora Wang

Email: cora.wang@xgimi.com

Company Name: XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.xgimi.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699622/1500.jpg