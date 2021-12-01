Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2021 | 08:04
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, November 30

1 December 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2021.

Chairman's Statement

I am delighted to report significant progress at Marechale Capital which continues to build on the success we reported in our 2020/21 final results published in August.

Financial and Operational highlights are as follows;

  • Reported NAV/share increases to 2.7p
  • Gross Profit up 75%
  • Profit before tax rises to £1.5m
  • Investment and financing round in Weardale Lithium completed
  • Luke Johnson acquires a significant shareholding

During the six months we generated a Gross Profit of £227,500 (2020: £130,000) and delivered a small Operating loss of £15,000 (2020: Operating loss £64,000). However, the gains on investments have resulted in a Profit before tax of £1,501,000 (compared to a Loss before tax in 2020 of £64,000).

The investment gains, which are unrealised, are primarily due to the £1.5m uplift on our investment in Weardale Lithium Ltd in the last six months and a £320,000 uplift on our investment in Future Biogas Group (in the six months to April 2021). The Board remains positive about these and the other investments the Company has made as part of its corporate finance activities.

Net Assets have increased from £0.99m to £2.24m. At 31 October 2021 we held cash at bank of £358,000.

The Marechale Capital team remain busy working on new and existing projects in the hospitality, clean energy and technology sectors.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson		Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Income Statement (unaudited)
6 months ended 31 October20212020
£
Revenue497,194175,837
Cost of sales(269,759)(45,999)
Gross profit227,435129,838
HMRC Furlough Income-30,655
Administrative expenses(242,926)(224,932)
Operating loss(15,491)(64,439)
Investment revenues1,516,726-
Profit/ (loss) before tax1,501,235 (64,439)
Taxation--
Profit/ (loss) after tax1,501,235(64,439)
Profit/ (loss) per share
(Pence)(Pence)
- Basic1.70(0.1)
- Diluted1.65(0.1)

Balance Sheet (unaudited)
As at31 October31 October
20212020
Current assets
Available for sale investments1,982,56652,039
Trading investments90,013881
Trade and other receivables41,88428,162
Cash and cash equivalents357,875176,675
2,472,338257,757
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
PAYE
Bounce-back Loan		(56,950)
(10,283)
(47,500		(72,343)
(36,156)
(50,000)
Total current liabilities(114,733)(158,499)
Net assets2,237,60599,258

Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders
Share capital
Share premium		707,690
181,247		461,449
-
Reserve for own shares(50,254)(50,254)
Retained profits/ (losses)1,465,594(345,965)
Reserve for share based payments53,32834,028
2,357,60599,258

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
6 months ended31 October31 October
20212020
££
Net cash from operating activities
Profit/ (loss) after tax1,501,235(64,439)
Provision for share based payments
Reverse unrealised gains on investments
Reverse interest paid		10,619
(1,517,036)
310		5,075
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital(4,872)(59,364)
Movement in working capital
Decrease in receivables8,71333,827
Increase/ (decrease) in payables6,018(5,020)
14,73128,807
Operating cash flow9,859(30,557)
Investment activities
Expenditure on available for sale investments(42,462)-
Cash flow from investing activities(42,462)-
Financing
Share Capital
Bounce-back Loan
Interest paid

Net financing
160,000
(2,500)
(310)

157,190
-
50,000
-

50,000
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents124,58719,443
Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period233,287157,232
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period357,874176,675
Increase in cash and cash equivalents124,58719,443

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.

