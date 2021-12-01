Marechale Capital Plc - Half-year Report

1 December 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale Capital" or the "Company")

Half-yearly Results

Marechale Capital plc today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 October 2021.

Chairman's Statement

I am delighted to report significant progress at Marechale Capital which continues to build on the success we reported in our 2020/21 final results published in August.

Financial and Operational highlights are as follows;

Reported NAV/share increases to 2.7p

Gross Profit up 75%

Profit before tax rises to £1.5m

Investment and financing round in Weardale Lithium completed

Luke Johnson acquires a significant shareholding

During the six months we generated a Gross Profit of £227,500 (2020: £130,000) and delivered a small Operating loss of £15,000 (2020: Operating loss £64,000). However, the gains on investments have resulted in a Profit before tax of £1,501,000 (compared to a Loss before tax in 2020 of £64,000).

The investment gains, which are unrealised, are primarily due to the £1.5m uplift on our investment in Weardale Lithium Ltd in the last six months and a £320,000 uplift on our investment in Future Biogas Group (in the six months to April 2021). The Board remains positive about these and the other investments the Company has made as part of its corporate finance activities.

Net Assets have increased from £0.99m to £2.24m. At 31 October 2021 we held cash at bank of £358,000.

The Marechale Capital team remain busy working on new and existing projects in the hospitality, clean energy and technology sectors.

Mark Warde-Norbury

Chairman

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Income Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 2021 2020 £ Revenue 497,194 175,837 Cost of sales (269,759) (45,999) Gross profit 227,435 129,838 HMRC Furlough Income - 30,655 Administrative expenses (242,926) (224,932) Operating loss (15,491) (64,439) Investment revenues 1,516,726 - Profit/ (loss) before tax 1,501,235 (64,439) Taxation - - Profit/ (loss) after tax 1,501,235 (64,439) Profit/ (loss) per share (Pence) (Pence) - Basic 1.70 (0.1) - Diluted 1.65 (0.1)

Balance Sheet (unaudited) As at 31 October 31 October 2021 2020 Current assets Available for sale investments 1,982,566 52,039 Trading investments 90,013 881 Trade and other receivables 41,884 28,162 Cash and cash equivalents 357,875 176,675 2,472,338 257,757 Current liabilities Trade and other payables

PAYE

Bounce-back Loan (56,950)

(10,283)

(47,500 (72,343)

(36,156)

(50,000) Total current liabilities (114,733) (158,499) Net assets 2,237,605 99,258

Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders Share capital

Share premium 707,690

181,247 461,449

- Reserve for own shares (50,254) (50,254) Retained profits/ (losses) 1,465,594 (345,965) Reserve for share based payments 53,328 34,028 2,357,605 99,258

Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) 6 months ended 31 October 31 October 2021 2020 £ £ Net cash from operating activities Profit/ (loss) after tax 1,501,235 (64,439) Provision for share based payments

Reverse unrealised gains on investments

Reverse interest paid 10,619

(1,517,036)

310 5,075 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (4,872) (59,364) Movement in working capital Decrease in receivables 8,713 33,827 Increase/ (decrease) in payables 6,018 (5,020) 14,731 28,807 Operating cash flow 9,859 (30,557) Investment activities Expenditure on available for sale investments (42,462) - Cash flow from investing activities (42,462) - Financing

Share Capital

Bounce-back Loan

Interest paid



Net financing

160,000

(2,500)

(310)



157,190

-

50,000

-



50,000 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents 124,587 19,443 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 233,287 157,232 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 357,874 176,675 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 124,587 19,443

This financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC') interpretations adopted by the European Union, and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, with the prior period being reported on the same basis.