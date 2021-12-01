Varta's Element Backup battery is available in three versions with storage capacities of 6.5 kWh, 13.0 kWh, and 19.5 kWh.German battery producer Varta has launched a new version of its Element Backup residential battery offering. The battery features an emergency power function. "In the event of power failure, the energy storage system automatically switches to emergency power operation," the manufacturer said. "The Varta element backup is also capable of black start." The battery is now available in three different versions with capacities of 6.5 kWh, 13.0 kWh, and 19.5 kWh. The storage capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...