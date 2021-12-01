State-owned Hindustan Salts has invited developers to build and operate 5 GW of solar capacity on disused land in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.From pv magazine India Hindustan Salts Limited, a state-owned salt producer, has asked developers to build 5 GW of solar capacity on disused land in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. About 4 GW out of 5 GW will built on the premises of the company's Sambhar Salts subsidiary in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. The remaining 1 GW will be built on Hindustan Salts properties in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. The developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...