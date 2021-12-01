Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
01.12.2021 | 08:22
XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO, Johan Liwing, will present at the ABGSC Private Companies event on December 6. The presentation starts at 09:30CET and will be livestreamed via https://www.introduce.se.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on XNK's website www.xnktherapeutics.com shortly thereafter.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-abgsc-private-companies-seminar-on-december-6,c3463308

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3463308/1503516.pdf

XNK Therapeutics to present at ABGSC Private Companies Seminar on December 6

© 2021 PR Newswire
