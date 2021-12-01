Anzeige
01.12.2021
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights 01-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 November 2021 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 7,399,623 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (7,399,623) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 127980 
EQS News ID:  1253095 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253095&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

