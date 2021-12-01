- (PLX AI) - NTG reports accelerated bookbuild offering of existing shares at DKK 460 per share.
- • Various shareholders sell a total of 6.2% of NTG capital
- • NTG as part of the transaction agreed to buy about 0.9% of its total share capital
- • Now owns 2.3% of its own shares
- • Says purpose of the repurchase is to acquire minority shareholders' shares in NTG subsidiaries against NTG-shares under the "Ring-the-Bell" concept, cover obligations arising under the share-based incentive program, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de