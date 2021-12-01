Intensive International Expansion by New Sales Team at Prefixbox

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Prefixbox, the Gartner-listed Digital Product Discovery provider,welcomes ÁrpádDeák, VP of Sales and COO, to accelerate theirgrowth bybuilding a new sales team, enteringinto new regions andleading the company's business development strategy.



Deák brings 20+ years of sales and management experience to the table. Most recently as the RVP Sales & Growth at Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, he was responsible for new business development and growth of existing clients' portfolio across Central and Southern Europe.

"We are very excited to have Árpád on board. The combination of his experience in international expansion, sales organization building and new business strategy is what Prefixbox needs for the dynamic scaling of the organization," said István Simon, CEO and Founder of Prefixbox.

"I am thrilled to join Prefixbox at this stage of its growth, as our innovative products and first-class customer service perfectly position us to help our clients gain a competitive advantage in the fast-moving eCommerce market," stated Árpád Deák, new VP of Sales and COO.

Germany being the next step in the expansion, Michael Alber, who has extensive B2B sales experience in the DACH-region, joins the team as a Senior Sales Executive.

About Prefixbox

Prefixbox is a product discovery provider with solutions to improve eCommerce stores' search, browse, and merchandising capabilities. By enabling shoppers to find the products they're looking for, Prefixbox boosts online revenue, increases conversion rates, and improves the end user's shopping experience.

Headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, with regional offices in Germany, Austria, and Poland, Prefixbox operates in nine countries, providing search solutions for 60+ clients including eObuwie, Rossmann, Auchan, Carrefour, Bauhaus, MediaMarkt and Praktiker.



More information:

Paige Tyrrell

Chief Marketing Officer

paige@prefixbox.com

+1 713 701 5030

www.prefixbox.com