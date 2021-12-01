

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) announced the acquisition via approximately 25 million pounds forward funding of three new warehouse units, known as Sussex Junction, which are currently under construction near Gatwick airport. Once constructed, the asset will comprise three single storey warehouse buildings. All units have planning for storage and distribution.



UKCM said it is confident of investing remaining cash resources into further acquisitions in the foreseeable future, at which point the Board is expected to confirm an increase in the dividend for fourth quarter 2021.



