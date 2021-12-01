

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said that it plans to sell North American Derivatives Exchange Inc. or Nadex and Small Exchange Inc., the latter of which IG owns about 39%, to Foris DAX Markets Inc.



The proposed sale is a cash transaction with an about, aggregate price for the IG shareholdings in both companies of $216 million. The closing of the transaction is expected to be in the first half of 2022.



The company noted that the transaction does not materially impact full-year adjusted operating profit expectations nor the medium-term revenue growth guidance for High Potential Markets previously provided in July 2021.



