- (PLX AI) - Schibsted is well positioned with a mix of next-generation marketplaces and older distribution and subscription services that add value and bring profits in a large part of the value chain, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to NOK 500 from NOK 480
- • Schibsted EBITDA estimates are increased at Kepler for the next two years, with the analysts expecting a positive impact from a better automotive outlook in the second half of 2022
- • Improved visibility around Adevinta's operating structure should also provide support for both Schibsted and Adevinta, Kepler said
SCHIBSTED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de