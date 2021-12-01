Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per November 30, 2021

On November 30, 2021, net asset value was SEK 307 per share.
The closing price on November 30, 2021, was SEK 268.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 266.90 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, December 1, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_211201_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f3ec86d-ae49-4d5f-bae5-22721ec41f3b)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de