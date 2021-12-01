Nanjing Literature Centre: 2021 IYFSD Global Call for Creative Works: Entries Themed "My Beautiful Hometown"

NANJING, China, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 IYF Special Dialogue in Nanjing is now launching a call for entries themed as "My Beautiful Hometown". As a great opportunity for young people along the silk roads to present the charm of their hometowns to a global audience, it is an ideal platform for them to share their thoughts, stories, and actions on youth leadership in innovation and creativity. The IYFSD is also a treasured occasion to inspire more youth actions and leadership for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient shared future for all, according to Nanjing Literature Centre.

All participants are kindly requested to create a piece of original writing, art creation, or video work speaking for their hometowns, cities or regions, like cultural heritages, unique landmarks, local customs, culinary traditions, or featured handicrafts, with a writing piece of any genre, no more than 150 words in English (or 200 words in Chinese). It is open to all the young population aged between 18 and 45 from countries or regions along the silk roads.

Based on the panel selection, certificates will be awarded to ten winners for Outstanding Creation, three for Third Prize, two for Second Prize, and one for First Prize, and all participants with eligible submissions will receive Certificates of Recognition. The submission means that the organizers are granted the non-exclusive rights to use, publish, reproduce, distribute, communicate or make available to the public the creative pieces, and the entrants hereby consent that the work will be used for non-profit educational or public information uses.

In return, a remuneration of 3,000 yuan will be awarded to the First Prize winner, while 2,000 yuan to each Second Prize, 1,200 yuan to each Third Prize, and 600 yuan to each Outstanding Creation. Please be noted that all the prizes are tax-inclusive. The results will be announced on the online sharing session which will be held on 17th December, 2021.

Please submit the entries to the emails below accordingly:

For Writings: wangtaotao@njliterature.org

For Art Pieces: zhao.sifan@njliterature.org

For Videos: tianyy0226899@163.com

The call is to be closed on 12th December 2021. Please call WANG Taotao, phone number: +86 18801586865 for more information.