- (PLX AI) - Adidas completes second share buyback program in 2021 and cancels more than 8 million treasury shares.
- • Adidas bought back shares for a total amount of € 1 billion in 2021
- • Adidas will generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025, the company said
- • The majority of this - between € 8 billion and € 9 billion - will be distributed to shareholders through regular dividend pay-outs in a range of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, complemented with share buybacks, Adidas said
