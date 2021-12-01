Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
01.12.2021 | 10:22
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

Miton Global Opportunities plc

1 December 2021

Miton Global Opportunities plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 November 2021, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 26,805,256. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 26,805,256.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

