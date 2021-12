BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI survey data is due. According to flash estimate, the factory PMI rose to 58.2 in November from 57.8 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3314 against the greenback, 151.14 against the yen, 1.2244 against the franc and 0.8505 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



