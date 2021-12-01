

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rallied on Wednesday as rising commodity prices amid easing concerns about the new Covid-19 variant helped lift miners and energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 93 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,152 after declining 0.7 percent on Tuesday.



Anglo American and Glencore soared 3-4 percent as copper prices bounced back.



BP Plc rallied 3.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 2.8 percent as oil prices climbed ahead of an OPEC meeting where major producers will discuss how to respond to potentially lower demand against the backdrop of Omicron.



Insurer Aviva gained 2.2 percent after announcing it had completed the sale of its Aviva Poland unit for EUR2.5 billion in cash to German peer Allianz SE.



Gambling company 888 Holdings rose over 2 percent after it has been awarded a provisional sports-betting license from the Virginia Lottery.



