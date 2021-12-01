

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany retail sales declined at a slower pace in October, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, but slower than the 1.9 percent decline posted in September. This was the second consecutive decrease and confounded the expected growth of 1 percent.



Compared to February 2020, the month before the crisis, retail sales were 3.5 percent higher in real terms.



Compared to October 2020, retail sales fell by 2.9 percent in real terms versus the expected drop of 2 percent.



