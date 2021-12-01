Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 30 November 2021 consisted of 5,386,985,162 shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 355,205,950 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 5,031,779,212. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

V A Whyte

Company Secretary

1 December 2021

