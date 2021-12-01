Coor completes acquisition of Inspira

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th of November 2021, Coor announced that it had signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of Inspira. The acquisition has been approved by the Competition Authority. The transaction has been completed as of 1 December 2021.

"The acquisition is a close fit with Coor's Nordic growth strategy and increases our geographical coverage in central Sweden and generates significant synergies" commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO and President of Coor.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

