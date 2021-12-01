Admission to trading of Estonian Japan Trading Company additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-01 12:32 CET -- On December 1, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS and to list its 10,000 additionally issued shares in Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS will be admitted to trading on Thursday, December 2, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,210,000 shares of Estonian Japan Trading Company (ISIN: EE3100008996) are admitted to trading under the trading code EJTC on or about December 2. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.