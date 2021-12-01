NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 November 2021 were: 913.08p Capital only 921.91p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,100 ordinary shares on 30th November 2021, the Company has 101,435,964 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.