ORHUB, Inc.: ORHUB Enters The Holidays, Generating Revenue Through Continued Customer Agreement

Six-figure revenue event & customer requests for FutureOR TM , demonstrate ORHub's effort to "Transform the Business of Surgery TM " is on target.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) The Company's strategic design is to deliver technological solutions, which improve business processes, increase customer earnings, support patients' "functional" outcomes, and enable a mobile ecosystem for patient connectivity.

"We are Innovators and Sales Professionals of healthcare technologies," said CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO. "I believe nothing happens without productivity and positive impact. Effective productivity is the successful action of closing sales and improving healthcare. Positive impact is a mind-set, and core to our culture."

ORHub has set its sights on launching the FutureOR TM & V-Pay TM applications in Q2 2022. The Company continues its efforts of closing sales and managing cash-flow, while developing and acquiring future technologies, with the collective purpose of delivering business, social, and patient benefits.

ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

