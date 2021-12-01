DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 01-Dec-2021 / 11:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 December 2021

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2021, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 142,898,722 Ordinary Shares of 1p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 1,847,049 ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 30 November 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 142,898,722 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc mandgcredit@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary 07709 516 048

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 127998 EQS News ID: 1253291 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)