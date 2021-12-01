Anzeige
01.12.2021
AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B

DEALING DATE: 30/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 471.7076

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36764

CODE: CW8U

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681043672 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CW8U 
Sequence No.:  128032 
EQS News ID:  1253348 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2021 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)

