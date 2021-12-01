DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2021
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 30/11/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.2043
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46223203
CODE: USRI
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 128049
December 01, 2021 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)