Lansons Intermarket is now Lansons

Leading London-based independent reputation management consultancy Lansons has formally closed on its acquisition of Intermarket Communications. The New York firm, using the name Lansons Intermarket since October 2019, is being rebranded as Lansons.

"The rebrand signifies closer ties between our teams in London and New York," said Tony Langham, Chief Executive, Lansons. "In addition to collaborating on shared global client accounts, our teams on both sides of the Atlantic have worked hand in hand this year to integrate our businesses. Today we go to market as one company, with a unified brand, culture and set of capabilities."

Intermarket, founded in 1986 by the late Matthew Zachowski and Martin Mosbacher, is a leading provider of integrated communications and marketing services to financial services, technology, corporate and B2B clients. Today the agency is the New York office of Lansons and is led by Josh Passman, who joined as Chief Executive Officer in April 2021.

"From the perspective of delivering an expanded range of capabilities to our clients and creating more meaningful career experiences for our employees, the integration has been very successful," said Mr. Passman. "The rebrand is meaningful in that it signifies the next phase of global expansion for Lansons, and the benefits this integration will bring to clients."

The closing of the acquisition represents the continued expansion of Lansons' global strategic communications capabilities, building on its prominent role in leading international agency networks Public Relations Organisation (PROI) Worldwide and Global Communications Partners (GCP). Through these partnerships Lansons can execute global programs on behalf of its clients in more than two dozen markets across the Americas, EMEA, Asia and Australia.

Notes to Editors

High resolution and logo images available upon request.

About Lansons

Based in London and New York, Lansons is a leading independent reputation management consultancy, 100% owned by people working in the business. It has been voted agency of the year 30 times since it was established in 1989 by its Chair, Clare Parsons and Chief Executive, Tony Langham. Lansons has over 90 people, has won over 100 major awards, and works for more than 150 national and international clients. Through its membership of the international networks PROI Worldwide and Global Communication Partners (GCP), Lansons delivers global expertise and strategic advice. At the same time Lansons has been featured in the Great Places to Work 'Best Workplace' rankings for each of the past 17 years. Lansons' consultants are experts in media, investor, political, regulatory, employee and change, crisis, digital and international communications.

Lansons has invested in new senior talent in 2021. In London, Board Director Sam Sharpe joined from Cognito, and Board Director Geoff Duggan joined from Pagefield, to lead growth in the fintech sector. In September 2021, Lansons announced that Gordon Tempest-Hay, the former CEO of both Teneo in the UK and Blue Rubicon, is to join as CEO on January 1, 2022.

In New York, Josh Passman, formerly of Prosek Partners, joined as CEO in April 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005165/en/

Contacts:

New York: Emily Allen, Lansons, emilya@lansons.com; 212 754 5613

London: Lewis Wilks, Lansons, lewisw@lansons.com; +44 (0)7903 260560