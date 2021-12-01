Per- and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS), such as PFOA and PFOS, known as "forever chemicals", characteristically resist natural breakdown in the environment and human bodies. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.

In a leap forward for PFAS identification through blood testing, Eurofins (Paris:ERF) Environment Testing and its research partners have developed a self-administered sampling kit, PFAS Exposure. The kit is the first of its kind and uses a simple finger prick. To date, testing for PFAS in blood has relied on serum as an estimation for whole blood and required a blood draw conducted by a healthcare practitioner.

Knowledge of PFAS levels in blood can assist in understanding PFAS exposure from one's occupation, food, drinking water, indoor air, and consumer products such as cookware and clothing and the environmental effects this has on humans.

Eurofins' PFAS Exposure collection kits are an all-in-one solution that include the essentials for collection and transport, allowing participants to self-collect samples at home or work, and submit them directly to the laboratory.

The PFAS Exposure kit is available through Eurofins' at-home health testing business, empowerDX. Kits can be purchased online for $399 and are shipped directly to the customers home or business.

Increasing knowledge of PFAS in blood

Eurofins will provide data for 47 PFAS compounds in whole blood, expanding on the CDC National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) study and database where 16 PFAS compounds in serum are reported.

