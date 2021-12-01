Freestar Announces Acquisition of Triple13, Adds Class-Leading Technology and Expands Global Footprint

"Third Acquisition in Two Years Further Fuels the Company's Mission to Provide the Most Comprehensive Advertising Technology Offering Available to Digital Publishers."

PHOENIX, Dec. 01, 2021, the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, today announced its acquisition of Triple13, a team of programmatic monetization specialists based in London, UK. Founded in 2019, Triple13 quickly became best-in-class at Accelerated Mobile Pages ("AMP") monetization utilizing its proprietary Prebid server solutions in addition to an innovative price flooring algorithm that optimizes revenue across all digital advertising formats. The deal is the culmination of an extremely successful strategic partnership between the companies that began in early 2021 which consistently drove double digit revenue increases for Freestar publishers when launching the Triple13 solutions. The acquired technology allows Freestar to seamlessly power monetization on yet another platform furthering its goal of being the most comprehensive monetization partner for digital publishers. The acquisition comes on the heels of Freestar's latest acquisition of Canada-based ad management company Sortable and its 2020 acquisition of Vdopia's Chocolate app mediation technology, which helped to expand the company's in-app monetization capabilities.



"I couldn't be more excited to build on the successful partnership we launched with Triple13 by officially making their incredible technology and team part of Freestar. Adding Triple13's solutions and expertise to our existing suite of products and services truly solidifies Freestar as the most all-inclusive partner for monetization," said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar. "Triple13 has broken new ground with their proprietary AMP and Prebid server offerings, which give us an incredible leg up in the programmatic space. Freestar continues to seek out partners that not only share our passion to be the best company we possibly can be but who are equally as determined to provide the absolute best service to publishers."

"I'm so proud of the cutting-edge technology we've created and the expanding services we have been able to offer our clients," said Matt Whaley, Founder at Triple13. "After partnering with the Freestar team, it was evident that our mission and values were aligned and that their team was just as driven and wonderful as ours. Together, our solutions can drastically improve the businesses and livelihoods of our clients, which we couldn't be more excited to see unfold."

The deal adds more than 100 websites to Freestar's robust portfolio of partners and 15 new employees to the Freestar team. The additional solutions will enable Freestar to help publishers of all sizes to create dramatic revenue growth across their AMP inventory and remain at the forefront of advertising technology. It also gives the company a strong presence in the UK which will help to expand support for international publishers. Kurt Donnell will continue as President and CEO of Freestar with Matt Whaley, Founder of Triple13, joining Freestar's senior team focusing on product innovation.

The joint company continues to be supported by Abry Partners who became Freestar's first institutional investor in December of 2020 .

About Freestar

In an ever-changing industry full of buzzwords and empty promises, Freestar was founded to simplify the challenges of monetizing websites and apps. Leveraging the ideal mix of programmatic header bidding, private marketplace deals, and a unified analytics platform, Freestar's team of monetization experts help publishers, e-commerce sites and apps unleash their true revenue potential. Freestar's ever expanding family of publisher and app developer partners reach over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month and provide unique opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audiences efficiently at scale. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

About Triple13

Triple13 are AMP monetization specialists that focus on leveraging their purpose to build technologies to optimize revenue from programmatic advertising. They are a passionate bunch of developers, analysts and professionals with the mission of driving innovation in the ad-tech space. They are partnered with Google, IAB and Prebid, which gives an exceptional understanding of real business needs, and allows them to deliver solutions of the highest quality and flexibility that solves their customers' problems. For more information, visit www.triple13.io.

Media Contact

Lauren Goveo

Director, PR Freestar

lauren.goveo@freestar.com

602.320.5613