We will be hosting a live Q&A discussion on Hardman Talks featuring Steven Tredget, Oakley Capital Investments partner, and Mark Thomas, Hardman & Co Head of Investment Companies research. The event will be hosted live on Zoom at 3pm on Wednesday 8 December 2021 as a virtual webinar and investors can register to attend via this link: https:// hardman-co.com/p/49CL-JWU/join-our-webinar

Questions will be invited from the audience but inter alia we will be covering areas such as fees, how PE makes money, valuation, leverage, treatment of employees, impacts on unemployment as well as managing the discount.

Oakley Capital Investments provides investors with liquid access to the attractive PE market, enhanced by Oakley's incremental origination and management skills. Oakley Funds focus on mid-market, tech-enabled European companies that operate in the technology, consumer and education sectors. Accounting and governance appear conservative. There are risks - primarily sentiment-driven - around costs and cyclicality, as well as the liquidity and valuation of the underlying private assets. We believe buying long-term, compounding growth is the key attraction, with any further closing of the discount to NAV an added bonus. The current 14% discount is less than one-year's average recent NAV total return.

This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to take part in this live Q&A webinar. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live event.

Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-JWU/join-our-webinar

