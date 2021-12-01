Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Secure Wins a 2021 THE Journal and a 2021 Campus Technology New Product Award

Recognized its Campus Safety Platform

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its G2 Secure has been recognized by THE Journal, a leading education industry media brand, as the winner of a 2021 THE Journal and a 2021 Campus Technology New Product Award.

Galaxy's G2 Secure is a one-touch safety and security solution that provides an all-in-one school safety, security and communication solution for district leaders. Through partnerships, instant door-locking capabilities and emergency communication with first responders will be fully integrated through the communication system that powers Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Alerts. All three products are available to implement independently during the 2021-22 school year.

The winners appear on THE Journal websites at https://thejournal.com/articles/2021/11/30/the-journal-2021-new-product-award-winners-announced.aspx and https://campustechnology.com/articles/2021/11/30/campus-technology-2021-new-product-award-winners-announced.aspx

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely proud to have been recognized by leading industry media brand THE Journal who is dedicated to informing and educating K-12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators within districts, schools, and classrooms to improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology. The awards honor our outstanding product development achievements which are particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

