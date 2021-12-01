The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory to Present at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on December 2, 2021. Mr. Besenhofer will be hosting a live presentation via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/tff/2242496

Mr. Besenhofer is also available for meetings during the conference. Please reach out to the event organizers or healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co to schedule.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food supply system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

