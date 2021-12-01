Anzeige
The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory to Present at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum on December 2, 2021. Mr. Besenhofer will be hosting a live presentation via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum
Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/tff/2242496

Mr. Besenhofer is also available for meetings during the conference. Please reach out to the event organizers or healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co to schedule.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food supply system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit our website www.thefreshfactory.co.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer
CEO and Co-Founder
1-877-495-1638
info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry
Media and Investor Relations
1-877-495-1638
healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

No securities regulatory authority has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions described in this news release or has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675408/The-Fresh-Factory-to-Present-at-Canaccord-Genuity-AgriFood-Tech-Innovation-Virtual-Forum

