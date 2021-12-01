Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Kranzler, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, has been appointed to Entheon's Advisory Board.

Dr. Kranzler's research centres on the genetics and pharmacological treatment of substance dependence, with a particular emphasis on targeted addiction medicine. He is also a member of the editorial board of three peer-review journals and the editor of Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. His work currently focuses on the molecular genetics of substance dependence and the personalized treatment of alcohol, opioid, and nicotine use disorders using a pharmacogenetic approach.

Dr. Kranzler is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Philadelphia area, including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and has been a practicing psychiatrist for 35 years. With a specialization in addiction and psychopharmacology, Dr. Kranzler is experienced in genetics of addiction, pharmacotherapy of alcohol dependence, and pharmacogenetics of heavy drinking.

"As alcohol use disorder is one of Entheon's target indications, Dr. Kranzler's specialization in this field, along with his extensive research background, will strengthen our knowledge base related to pharmacogenetics," said Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon.

Entheon is a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

