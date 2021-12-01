Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
PR Newswire
01.12.2021 | 14:52
Western Selection Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 1

Date: 1stDecember 2021

On behalf of: Western Selection P.L.C.

Western Selection P.L.C.

("Western" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Western Selection P.L.C. is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting was held today, at which it was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received.

It is confirmed that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:
Western Selection P.L.C.
020 7796 9060
