Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Frankfurt
01.12.21
08:03 Uhr
43,000 Euro
-0,400
-0,92 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
01.12.2021
4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals Selects AGC Biologics to Manufacture Procizumab

AGC Biologics to produce Procizumab for early and late clinical phases at company's Chiba and Copenhagen facilities

Seattle, Dec. 01, 2021, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization("4TEEN4") to manufacture and commercialize Procizumab. The first-in-class monoclonal antibody Procizumab offers a new approach for the treatment of life-threatening diseases related to acute circulatory failure.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to transfer and optimize the manufacturing process for Procizumab. AGC Biologics will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its site in Chiba and transfer to its Copenhagen facility for all late phase activities including commercialization, to support early and late clinical phases and launch readiness of 4TEEN4's monoclonal antibody.

"We look forward to partnering with 4TEEN4 and working together to develop and manufacture this revolutionary treatment, and help it reach the critical clinical trial phase," said Patricio Massera, Chief Executive Officer at AGC Biologics. "Our Chiba and Copenhagen sites have the proven experience and expertise to help 4TEEN4 in its journey towards the clinical and market supply of this new innovative therapy."

4TEEN4 is a preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to helping critically ill patients suffering from loss of heart function and circulatory shock. Its flagship biologic, Procizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody able to inhibit the activity of its target, Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3), stabilize cardiovascular function and potentially increase survival chances e.g., in cardiogenic and septic shock.

"AGC is a high-quality partner with global manufacturing expertise and extensive commercial supply experience, and we are pleased to start a long-standing relationship as we continue to progress in our clinical development," said Andreas Bergmann, founder and CEO of 4TEEN4. "Preclinical studies of Procizumab in models of cardiovascular failure showed instant efficacy, demonstrating this treatment's tremendous potential."

The teams of scientists at AGC Biologics' Chiba and Copenhagen facilities have more than 20 years' experience developing and delivering a wide range of mammalian and microbial programs, including several commercially approved products. AGC Biologics also recently announced expansion plans for its facility in Copenhagenthat will double the production capacity at the site and meet increasing market demand.

About 4TEEN4
4TEEN4 is dedicated to improving critically ill patient lives who suffer from hemodynamic instability, end-organ hypoperfusion and multiple organ failure with our first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody "Procizumab" targeting human dipeptidyl peptidase 3

About AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization.

AGC Biologics Contact:
Media Contact: Nick McDonald
nmcdonald@agc.com

4TEEN4 Pharmaceuticals GmbH Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Dr. Karine Bourgeois
Tel: +49
Press Contact:
Leen Alsaka Amini
Tel: +49


