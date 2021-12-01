Nevada Silver Corporation Retains Investor Cubed Inc. For Financial Consulting and IR Services

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed"), to provide financial consulting and investor relations services in Canada.

The terms of the consulting agreement (the "Agreement") provide for compensation of CAD $5,000 per month for the one-year term of the Agreement. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with three months notice or without notice for breach. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted options to purchase 300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per option. The options will vest quarterly beginning on the date of grant and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Neil Simon, CEO at Investor Cubed, stated "Investor Cubed represents very few public companies and identifies those we believe are top tier companies in their sector. We are excited to be working with Gary and the Nevada Silver team as the company develops their assets".

Gary Lewis, CEO at Nevada Silver said, "The Investor Cubed team are very experienced and have a strong background in the financial services arena with high-level retail and institutional contacts. We look forward to working with them.".

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) is a multi-commodity resource company with two advanced-stage exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC also owns the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$23 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily are wholly (100%) owned and operated by NSC.

About Investor Cubed Inc.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap and mid-cap private and public companies. With over 20 years' experience, Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take clients to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services, including investor relations, financial consulting, dealer introductions, research, go-public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3. For more information go to www.investor3.ca.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis

Group CEO & Director

Phone: +1 (416) 941 8900

Email: gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

Neil Simon

CEO

Phone: +1 (647) 258 3310

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks as a result of the Company having a limited operating history and may have a wide variance from actual results, risks concerning the ability to raise additional equity or debt capital to continue its business, uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate which are too speculative geologically to be classified as mineral reserves, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all, uncertainty involving exploration (including drilling) programs and the Company's ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates, risks involved in any future regulatory processes and actions, risks from making a production decision (if any) without any feasibility study completed on the Company's properties, risks applicable to mining exploration, development and/or operations generally, and risk as a result of the Company being subject to certain covenants with respect to its activities by creditors, as well as other risks.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Nevada Silver Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675481/Nevada-Silver-Corporation-Retains-Investor-Cubed-Inc-For-Financial-Consulting-and-IR-Services