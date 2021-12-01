Hoboken, New Jersey and Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - The Indianapolis Colts and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW), via its EGL brand, announced today that they are teaming up to host the 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament. This tournament will be a special opportunity to play the hit game Fortnite against other fans for a chance to win a VIP experience at the Colts' Fan Appreciation Game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 2, 2022.

The 2021 Frozen Frenzy will take place entirely online on Tuesday, Dec. 28 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Interested gamers can register at egl.tv/colts beginning today at 8:00 a.m. ET until Dec. 28 at 6:50 p.m. ET .

The 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament is free to enter and open to all gamers. Brackets will be generated and posted at start time where gamers can find their opponent and begin play. Match outcomes will be reported by the users at the conclusion of their games.

Players are encouraged to stream during the tournament and share their link on Twitter with @EGL_NA, who will share the link with other players.

The 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament winner will receive two VIP tickets to the Colts-Raiders game, two VIP Tailgate passes, two Colts jerseys and a team-autographed replica helmet. The tournament runner-up will receive two tickets to the Colts-Raiders game and a TY Hilton-autographed football.

"Gaming is a key part of today's modern entertainment portfolio, and there are few bigger sensations in the world than Fortnite," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "There are thousands of fans who crossover between online gaming and our great sport of pro football, so it only makes sense to combine these two popular pastimes into this unique and fun event."

"EGL is the leading provider of solutions that enable live and online eSports events and the 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament offered in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts is yet another avenue in which gamers will be able to compete via our proprietary technology platform," added Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. "We are delighted to advance our relationship with the Colts and look forward to delivering a world-class Fortnite tournament for their fans."

For tournament rules or additional info, visit egl.tv/colts.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

