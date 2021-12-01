- (PLX AI) - Ørsted takes final investment decision on two German offshore wind farms.
- • Ørsted decision to build Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
- • Ørsted has signed CPPAs on Borkum Riffgrund 3 for a total of 786 MW with Covestro (100 MW), Amazon (350 MW), REWE Group (100 MW), BASF (186 MW), and Google (50 MW) to support the final investment decision by creating a large degree of revenue certainty for Borkum Riffgrund 3
- • This expands German portfolio to six offshore wind farms and a total investment volume since 2012 of around 7.5 billion euros
