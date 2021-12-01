Anzeige
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

1 December 2021

Oxford Instruments plc (the"Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 30 November 2021 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,643,939 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (57,643,939) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

