Concerning removal of UAB Terseta bonds from the First North market due to early redemption

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove bonds (TERB060022FA, ISIN code LT0000404832) of AB Terseta from the First North market as from 10-12-2021, i.e. on the early redemption day. These bonds will be removed from the First North market following the provision of item 36 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania. UAB Terseta announced that it will redeem the bonds on 10 December 2021.