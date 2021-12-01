Brown Hydrogen Market to Reach $48.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Presence of abundant reserves and cheap raw materials drives the growth of the global brown hydrogen market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology (Coal Gasification with Carbon Capture Storage and Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage), and End-Use Industry (Refining, Chemicals, Iron and Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global brown hydrogen industry was estimated at $30.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $48.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Presence of abundant reserves and cheap raw materials drives the growth of the global brown hydrogen market. On the other hand, high carbon emission through coal gasification impedes the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for hydrogen through coal gasification with carbon capture storage (CCS) technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (264 Pages PDF with Insights):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14736

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a major impact on hydrogen technologies, thereby impacting the global brown hydrogen market negatively, especially during the initial period. The process of raw material procurement was also disrupted, which aggravated the scenario even more.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is projected to recoup soon.

The Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on technology, the Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding around 97% of the global brown hydrogen market. This is because the coal gasification without carbon capture storage technology is economic, which is boosting the demand for hydrogen production. The Coal Gasification with Carbon Capture Storage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. This segment is gaining traction as it catches and sequesters carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to a significant extent.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Brown Hydrogen Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14736?reqfor=covid

The chemicals segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on end use industry, the chemicals segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly half of the global brown hydrogen market. The same segment is also estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to its vast use in the chemical industries.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global brown hydrogen market. This is attributed to the rising interest for brown hydrogen from countries such as India, Australia and others. However, the market across Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14736

Key players in the industry-

Air Products

Sinopec

Iwatani Corp

J-Power

Air Liquide

Sasol

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brown-hydrogen-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Green hydrogen market is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Syngas market is projected to reach $66.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Hydrogen energy storage market is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027

Hydrogen generator market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Cryogenic Pump Market is expected to reach $592 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2017 to 2023.

Electrolyzer Market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Coal Gasification Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Gasification Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Biomass Gasification Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 - 2027

Gas Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg