TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

1 December 2021

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Tender Submission Deadline Results



The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 74,099 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 1 December 2021 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 31 December 2021.





Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson