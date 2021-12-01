Fact.MR: Steered by High Demand for Green Alternatives, Metal Cleaning Chemicals Sales will grow by 3.4% CAGR

- Sales of Metal Cleaning Chemicals will Increase in Tandem with Rising Demand for Aqueous Metal Cleaning Chemicals

- Fact.MR's latest market survey on the global metal cleaning chemicals covers recent developments witnessed in various segments of the market in terms of type, composition, metal type, and end user across seven regions. It also provides insights into factors impacting sales of metal cleaning chemicals including drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for metal cleaning chemicals is projected to grow by 3.4% CAGR, driven by increasing applications in the industrial, automotive, and building, and construction sectors across the globe.

Increasing preference for safe and sustainable chemicals in the manufacturing and industrial sectors is spurring demand for green alternatives. In response to this, manufacturers operating in the metal cleaning chemicals market are offering different variants of aqueous metal cleaning chemicals to cater to the demand from various industries.

Aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are cost-effective and environment friendly, and they provide optimal cleaning and degreasing in metal parts and components. These cleaning chemicals also reduce operating costs and industrial waste. Backed by these factors, sales of aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are projected to remain high in the forthcoming years.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5370

As per the study, stringent regulations implemented to reduce carbon emissions are spurring demand for bio-based metal cleaning chemicals. These chemicals are made from plant/animal-derived ingredients and do not contain toxins and synthetics that damage the environment. Demand for bio-based chemicals is gaining traction in North America and Europe, which is expected to propel sales of alkali metal cleaning chemicals over the forecast period.

"Increasing demand for effective cleaning solutions in the healthcare sector for disinfecting and cleaning medical equipment, along with increasing adoption of metal cleaning chemicals in the aerospace sector to avoid corrosion will continue augmenting the growth of the market through 2031," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on metal type, demand for metal cleaning chemicals for steel is expected to remain high.

In terms of type, sales of aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are projected to gain traction.

Demand for acid-based metal cleaning chemicals is anticipated to soar as they offer versatility and better cleaning capabilities.

Applications of metal cleaning chemicals in the industrial sector will continue gaining momentum over the forecast period.

The U.S. will remain a dominant metal cleaning chemicals market in North America due to increasing applications in the automotive sector.

due to increasing applications in the automotive sector. Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe metal cleaning chemicals owing to the expansion of the electronics industry.

will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the metal cleaning chemicals owing to the expansion of the electronics industry. China is expected to command a dominant share in the East Asia metal cleaning chemicals market over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing applications of metal cleaning chemicals for disinfecting cargo and heavy machinery in the transportation sector are expected to fuel growth of the market.

Expansion of the building and construction sector in emerging economies is expected to propel sales of metal cleaning chemicals.

To gain in-depth insights on Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5370

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the market are adopting organic strategies such as new product launches, obtaining patents, and product approvals, and investing in research and development. Besides this, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are expected to remain prominent strategies adopted by key market players.

For instance, in March 2020, Stephan Company acquired the NatSureFact Business from Logos Technologies to improve its rhamnolipid-based product line of biosurfactants that are derived from renewable sources.

Key Players in the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Include:

Eastman Chemical Company

KYZEN CORPORATION

Crest Chemicals

Quaker Chemical Corporation

ZET-Chemie

SurTec

Chautauqua Chemical Company

Lincoln Chemical Corporation

DST-Chemicals A/S

EnviroServe Chemicals, Inc

ZAVENIR DAUBERT

NuGenTec

More Valuable Insights on Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the metal cleaning chemicals market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global metal cleaning chemicals with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type:

Aqueous

Solvent

Composition:

Acid

Alkali

Metal Type:

Steel

Iron

Copper

Metal Alloys

End User:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Report

The report offers insight into the metal cleaning chemicals market demand outlook for 2020-2030.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for metal cleaning chemicals market between 2020 and 2030.

Metal cleaning chemicals market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Metal cleaning chemicals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecast - The industrial cleaning chemicals market is predicted to increase at a positive rate during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about health, safety, and hygiene. During the forecast period, one of the primary driving reasons for the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market would be the robust industrial growth seen in developing areas. Automobile production has also seen considerable expansion. As a result of these reasons, demand for industrial cleaning chemicals is predicted to rise around the world, with the industry poised for significant expansion.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market- Disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds are used to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. Disinfectants are mostly utilized as surface-active agents, which are applied to the surface of inanimate objects, materials, or tissues prior to surgery to avoid infection. Disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds either limit the reproduction of germs by destroying their cell walls or hinder the growth of microorganisms by interfering with their metabolic activity. Antimicrobial agents in paint, floor coverings, home textiles, and other construction materials will see substantial expansion as disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals.

Bio-based Surfactants Market Insights - The usage of conventional surfactants in industry raises environmental problems. As a result, a growing number of producers are switching to bio-based surfactants. This is one of the main reasons why the bio-based surfactants market is expected to grow in the future years. Furthermore, bio-based surfactants have a number of advantages over conventional surfactants, including superior performance characteristics at high temperatures and emulsion stabilization, which are expected to boost demand for natural surfactants in a variety of industries.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg